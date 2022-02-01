Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 20 Lakh Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 20 Lakh Base Price – From Dewald Brewis, Kartik Tyagi, Arjun Tendulkar to Priyam Garg Ruben Trumpelmann, Jason Sangha
The brightest prospect is South Africa’s Dewald Brevis. Aptly nicknamed Baby AB, this explosive right-hand bat is the one of the future and the franchises will try and pick him up at any cost

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 01, 2022, 23:04 IST

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 20 Lakh Crore Base Price - A total of 334 players are listed in the lowest price category for IPL 2022 auctions and it is safe to say a mere 10 per cent from this huge list will make it to any one of the 10 teams’ squad. Off them, the brightest prospect is South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, who has been in stellar form for the Under-19 team in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup in the West Indies. Aptly nicknamed Baby AB, this explosive right-hand bat is the one for the future and the franchises will try and pick him up at any cost. Brevis is most likely to go at least 5 times more than his base price. Others in this list include SRH’s Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, RCB’s Rajat Patidar, Mohammad Azharuddeen, PBKS’s Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, RR’s Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat and Shreyas Gopal and MI’s Arjun Tendulkar. Also in the fray are Namibia’s left-arm pacer Ruben Trumeplmann, Australia’s Jason Sangha - touted as the next Ricky Ponting, Manan Vohra – KXIP’s one-time retainer and a host of other domestic players from India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

>List of Players listed under the >Rs 2 Crore | >Rs 1.5 Crore | >Rs 1 Crore | >Rs 75 Lakh | >Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh | Rs 30 Lakh

Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 20 Lakh Price Bracket

No.List Sr.No.First NameSurnameCountrySpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
155DewaldBrevisSouth AfricaBATSMANUncapped20
256PriyamGargIndiaBATSMANSRHUncapped20
357AshwinHebbarIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
458C.HariNishaanthIndiaBATSMANCSKUncapped20
559RajatPatidarIndiaBATSMANRCBUncapped20
660AbhinavSadaranganiIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
761AnmolpreetSinghIndiaBATSMANMIUncapped20
864HarpreetBrarIndiaALL-ROUNDERPBKSUncapped20
966SarfarazKhanIndiaALL-ROUNDERPBKSUncapped20
1071AbhishekSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERSRHUncapped20
1173MohammedAzharuddeenIndiaWICKETKEEPERRCBUncapped20
1274K.S.BharatIndiaWICKETKEEPERRCBUncapped20
1376N.JagadeesanIndiaWICKETKEEPERCSKUncapped20
1477AnujRawatIndiaWICKETKEEPERRRUncapped20
1578JiteshSharmaIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
1679PrabhsimranSinghIndiaWICKETKEEPERPBKSUncapped20
1780VishnuSolankiIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
1881VishnuVinodIndiaWICKETKEEPERDCUncapped20
1982K.M.AsifIndiaBOWLERCSKUncapped20
2083AkashDeepIndiaBOWLERRCBUncapped20
2184TusharDeshpandeIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
2285AveshKhanIndiaBOWLERDCUncapped20
2386IshanPorelIndiaBOWLERPBKSUncapped20
2487Ankit SinghRajpootIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
2589KartikTyagiIndiaBOWLERRRUncapped20
2691MuruganAshwinIndiaBOWLERPBKSUncapped20
2792K.CCariappaIndiaBOWLERRRUncapped20
2893ShreyasGopalIndiaBOWLERRRUncapped20
2995R.Sai KishoreIndiaBOWLERCSKUncapped20
3096M.SiddharthIndiaBOWLERDCUncapped20
3197JagadeeshaSuchithIndiaBOWLERSRHUncapped20
32135SachinBabyIndiaBATSMANRCBUncapped20
33136RickyBhuiIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
34137HimanshuRanaIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
35138HarnoorSinghIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
36139HimmatSinghIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
37140RinkuSinghIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
38141ViratSinghIndiaBATSMANSRHUncapped20
39142MananVohraIndiaBATSMANRRUncapped20
40143Raj AngadBawaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
41144YashDhullIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
42147DarshanNalkandeIndiaALL-ROUNDERPBKSUncapped20
43148VickyOstwalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
44149RipalPatelIndiaALL-ROUNDERDCUncapped20
45150AnukulRoyIndiaALL-ROUNDERMIUncapped20
46151N. TilakVarmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
47152LalitYadavIndiaALL-ROUNDERDCUncapped20
48153SanjayYadavIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
49154YashDayalIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
50155ArzanNagwaswallaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
51156KuldeepSenIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
52157AkashSinghIndiaBOWLERRRUncapped20
53158SimarjeetSinghIndiaBOWLERMIUncapped20
54159YashThakurIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
55160VasuVatsIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
56161MujtabaYousufIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
57210TanmayAgarwalIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
58211ShivamChauhanIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
59212NikhilGangtaIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
60213RohanKadamIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
61215PriyankPanchalIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
62216SameerRizviIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
63217RitwikRoy ChowdhuryIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
64218SubhranshuSenapatiIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
65219ApoorvWankhadeIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
66220AtharvaAnkolekarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
67222PravinDubeyIndiaALL-ROUNDERDCUncapped20
68223PrerakMankadIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
69224SuyashPrabhudessaiIndiaALL-ROUNDERRCBUncapped20
70225RamandeepSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
71226B. SaiSudharsanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
72227AtharvaTaideIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
73228TanayThyagarajanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
74229AnkushBainsIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
75230PrashantChopraIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
76231KedarDevdharIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
77232ShreevatsGoswamiIndiaWICKETKEEPERSRHUncapped20
78233DhruvJurelIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
79234AryanJuyalIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
80235AkshdeepNathIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
81236LuvnithSisodiaIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
82237AdityaTareIndiaWICKETKEEPERMIUncapped20
83238Upendra SinghYadavIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
84239VaibhavAroraIndiaBOWLERKKRUncapped20
85240MukeshChoudharyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
86241RasikhDarIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
87243PankajJaswalIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
88244MohsinKhanIndiaBOWLERMIUncapped20
89245Lukman HussainMeriwalaIndiaBOWLERDCUncapped20
90246ChamaMilindIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
91247VyshakVijay KumarIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
92248MayankYadavIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
93249ZeeshanAnsariIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
94250TejasBarokaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
95251YuvrajChudasamaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
96252DharmendrasinhJadejaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
97253KhrievitsoKenseIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
98254Prince BalwantRaiIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
99255PardeepSahuIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
100257PrashantSolankiIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
101258MidhunSudhesanIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
102290RahulBuddhiIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
103291SudipChatterjeeIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
104292HitenDalalIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
105293AbhimanyuEaswaranIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
106295RahulGahlautIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
107296AmandeepKhareIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
108297MayankRawatIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
109298DhruvShoreyIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
110299AyushBadoniIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
111300AneeshwarGautamIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
112302HaydenKerrAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
113303SaurabhKumarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
114304ShamsMulaniIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
115305DhruvPatelIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
116306AtitShethIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
117307UtkarshSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
118309KaifAhmadIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
119310ShubhumAroraIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
120311BabaIndrajithIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
121313EknathKerkarIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
122315NikhilNaikIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
123316UrvilPatelIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
124317B.R.SharathIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
125318K.L.ShrijithIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
126319MohitAvasthiIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
127320SushantMishraIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
128321MatheeshaPathiranaSri LankaBOWLERUncapped20
129322GPeriyasamyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
130323M.HarishankarReddyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
131324R.SilambarasanIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
132325AdityaThakareIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
133326TanveerUl HaqIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
134327KuldipYadavIndiaBOWLERRRUncapped20
135328PrithvirajYarraIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
136329SatyajeetBachhavIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
137330ChintalGandhiIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
138331JacobLintottEnglandBOWLERUncapped20
139332IzharulhuqNaveedAfghanistanBOWLERUncapped20
140333TanveerSanghaAustraliaBOWLERUncapped20
141334ManavSutharIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
142335MilindTandonIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
143336SagarUdeshiIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
144337KushaalWadhwaniIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
145338AkshayWakhareIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
146367QamranIqbalIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
147368IshankJaggiIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
148369RohanKunnummalIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
149370TanmayMishraIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
150371YashNaharIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
151372Shubham SinghRohillaIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
152373AlexRossAustraliaBATSMANUncapped20
153374RSamarthIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
154375NaushadShaikhIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
155376AbhijeetTomarIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
156377BabaAparajithIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
157378PrayasBarmanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
158379YudhvirCharakIndiaALL-ROUNDERMIUncapped20
159380ShubhangHegdeIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
160381RooshKalariaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
161382AmanKhanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
162383TanushKotianIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
163384PradeepSangwanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
164385KaushalTambeIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
165386ShivankVashisthIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
166387RahulChandrolIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
167388HarvikDesaiIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
168389CamFletcherNew ZealandWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
169390TarangGohelIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
170391FazilMakayaIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
171392RyanRickeltonSouth AfricaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
172393Sandeep KumarTomarIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
173394SiddheshWathIndiaWICKETKEEPERUncapped20
174395StephenCheepurupalliIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
175396AniketChoudharyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
176397KartikeyaKakIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
177399KulwantKhejroliyaIndiaBOWLERDCUncapped20
178400RonitMoreIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
179401MNidheeshIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
180402BabasafiPathanIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
181403VidyadharPatilIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
182404Mukesh KumarSinghIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
183405R.AlexandarIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
184406AdithyaAshokNew ZealandBOWLERUncapped20
185407JasmerDhankharIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
186408PreritDuttaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
187409Jon RussJaggesarWest IndiesBOWLERUncapped20
188410S.Kishan KumarIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
189411KevinKoththigodaSri LankaBOWLERUncapped20
190412SwarajWabaleIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
191433DonavonFerreiraSouth AfricaBATSMANUncapped20
192434RameshKumarIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
193435BhupenLalwaniIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
194436HenanMalikIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
195437PukhrajMannIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
196438ShashwatRawatIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
197439PrathamSinghIndiaBATSMANUncapped20
198440JakeWeatheraldAustraliaBATSMANUncapped20
199441WrittickChatterjeeIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
200442GeraldCoetzeeSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
201443AkshayKarnewarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
202444SumitKumarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
203445AbidMushtaqIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
204446LoneMuzaffarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
205447NinadRathvaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
206448ShounRogerIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
207449HrithikShokeenIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
208450ShashankSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
209451JaideepBhambhuIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
210452NandreBurgerSouth AfricaBOWLERUncapped20
211454VKoushikIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
212455AkashMadhwalIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
213456AmitMishraIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
214457AnujRajIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
215458AbhijeetSaketIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
216459RahulShuklaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
217460NuwanThusharaSri LankaBOWLERUncapped20
218472AmitAliIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
219473ChaitanyaBishnoiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
220474MayankDagarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
221475MigaelPretoriusSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
222476KaranSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
223477ShivamSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
224478PratyushSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
225479SanvirSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
226480DhrushantSoniIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
227481MVenkateshIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
228482BandaruAyyappaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
229483Gurnoor SinghBrarIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
230484AkashChoudharyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
231485BaltejDhandaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
232486SaurabhDubeyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
233487MohitJangraIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
234488AaqibKhanIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
235489RubenTrumpelmannNamibiaBOWLERAssociate20
236491LalitYadavIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
237492AuqibDarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
238493ChiragGandhiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
239495SijomonJosephIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
240496AnirudhaJoshiIndiaALL-ROUNDERDCUncapped20
241497Mohd. ArshadKhanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
242498AnshPatelIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
243499ShubhamSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
244500ShubhamSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
245501K.BhagathVarmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERCSKUncapped20
246502ArpitGuleriaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
247503VipulKrishnaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
248504SafvanPatelIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
249505ChinntlaReaddiIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
250506ManishReddyIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
251507AshokSharmaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
252508RaviSharmaIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
253509ShubhamSinghIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
254510CorbinBoschSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
255511NathanMcAndrewAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
256512DiweshPathaniaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
257513ShubhamRanjaneIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
258514TomRogersAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
259515JohannesSmitNamibiaALL-ROUNDERAssociate20
260516SagarTrivediIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
261517HarshTyagiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
262518R.VivekIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
263519R.SonuYadavIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
264520V.AthisayarajIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
265521OttneilBaartmanSouth AfricaBOWLERUncapped20
266522M.B.DarshanIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
267523V.GowthamIndiaBOWLERUncapped20
268524KhweziGumedeSouth AfricaBOWLERUncapped20
269525LiamGuthrieAustraliaBOWLERUncapped20
270526LiamHatcherAustraliaBOWLERUncapped20
271527JayBistaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
272528SauravChuahanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
273529TajinderDhillonIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
274530DikshanshuNegiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
275531AbhishekRautIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
276532K.V.SasikanthIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
277533BharatSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
278534ShivamSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
279535ArjunTendulkarIndiaALL-ROUNDERMIUncapped20
280536AmitYadavIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
281537ManojBhandageIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
282538ArunChapranaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
283539Ajay DevGoudIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
284540DivyangHinganekarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
285541AzimKaziIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
286542SujitNayakIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
287543ParthSahaniIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
288544AshutoshSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
289545VivrantSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
290546Kumar KartikeyaSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
291547RaviChauhanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
292548ShubhamGarhwalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
293549ShafiqullahGhafariAfghanistanALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
294550M.MohammedIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
295551PulkitNarangIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
296552PradoshPaulIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
297553Pushpendra SinghRathoreIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
298554JasonSanghaAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
299555PurnankTyagiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
300556SamarthVyasIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
301557DuanJansenSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
302558DevLakraIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
303559AjayMandalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
304560LakhanRajaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
305561GirinathReddyIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
306562SiddhantSharmaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
307563MatthewShortAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
308564AnunaySinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
309565SaurinThakarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
310566NyeemYoungWest IndiesALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
311567YuvrajChaudharyIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
312568KhizarDafedarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
313569SahilDhiwanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
314570ArjitGuptaIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
315571MickilJaiswalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
316572RyanJohnWest IndiesALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
317573J.KousikIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
318574JitenderPalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
319575JontySidhuIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
320576YashovardhanSinghIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
321577BeyersSwanepoelSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
322578PranshuVijayranIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
323579IshanAfridiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
324580MohammedAfridiIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
325581PreritAgrawalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
326582AidanCahillAustraliaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
327583MarkDeyalWest IndiesALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
328584NidhishRajagopalIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
329585BavanakaSandeepIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
330586SafyaanSharifScotlandALL-ROUNDERAssociate20
331587HenryShipleyNew ZealandALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
332588MaxwellSwaminathanIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
333589JohanVan DykSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20
334590DunithWellalageSri LankaALL-ROUNDERUncapped20

