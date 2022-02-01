Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 30 Lakh Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 30 Lakh Base Price

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag (IPL/BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag (IPL/BCCI)

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price: This is a relatively smaller group with only nine players registered under the INR 30 lakh category. The notable names in this price bracket as Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, and RCB’s spin bowling allrounder Shahbaz Ahmad

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 01, 2022, 23:13 IST

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price - This is a relatively smaller group with only nine players registered under the INR 30 lakh category. The notable names in this price bracket are Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag, who will most likely end up back with the Sanju Samson-led team and RCB’s spin bowling allrounder Shahbaz Ahmad, who had got a few games for the franchise last IPL and had impressed with his all-round abilities. Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is another interesting name to follow – as he is the youngest player in this IPL auction, as was the case last year as well. He had gone unsold. Current Under-19 pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar, listed as an allrounder, is in the Rs 30 Lakh category, while journeymen Jalaj Saxena and Sheldon Jackson too have listed their name in this price bracket, along with Kerala’s Basil Thampi. BBL sensations Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Kelly too have registered under this price bracket.

>List of Players listed under the >Rs 2 Crore | >Rs 1.5 Crore | >Rs 1 Crore | >Rs 75 Lakh | >Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh

Advertisement

>Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 30 Lakh Price Bracket

No.List Sr.No.First NameSurnameCountrySpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
163ShahbazAhamadIndiaALL-ROUNDERRCBUncapped30
270RiyanParagIndiaALL-ROUNDERRRUncapped30
375SheldonJacksonIndiaWICKETKEEPERKKRUncapped30
488BasilThampiIndiaBOWLERSRHUncapped30
590NoorAhmadAfghanistanBOWLERUncapped30
6145RajvardhanHangargekarIndiaALL-ROUNDERUncapped30
7242BenDwarshuisAustraliaBOWLERUncapped30
8256JalajSaxenaIndiaBOWLERPBKSUncapped30
9453MattKellyAustraliaBOWLERUncapped30

RELATED NEWS

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: February 01, 2022, 22:34 IST