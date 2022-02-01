Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 40 Lakh Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 40 Lakh Base Price

Deepak Hooda plays a shot in IPL 2020.
Deepak Hooda plays a shot in IPL 2020.

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price - Only 17 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them could in for a big payday come the auction days. The enterprising Maharashtra top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi leads this group followed by Deepak Hooda

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 01, 2022, 22:35 IST

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price - Only 17 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them could in for a big payday come the auction days. The enterprising Maharashtra top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi leads this group followed by Deepak Hooda, who has been included in the Indian squad for the WI series. The big-hitting Shahrukh Khan touted as domestic cricket’s best finisher has slotted himself in this category and sure-shot will be the most sort after from this price bracket. Add to this mix the young and exciting former Under-19 world cup winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Also in the group are allrounder Rahul Tewatia, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, USA player Ali Khan and a couple of young foreign talents in Australia’s Tim David and England’s Laurie Evans.

>List of Players listed under the >Rs 2 Crore | >Rs 1.5 Crore | >Rs 1 Crore | >Rs 75 Lakh | >Rs 50 Lakh

Advertisement

>Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 40 Lakh Price Bracket

RELATED NEWS

No.List Sr.No.First NameSurnameSpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
162RahulTripathiBATSMANKKRUncapped40
265DeepakHoodaALL-ROUNDERPBKSUncapped40
367ShahrukhKhanALL-ROUNDERPBKSUncapped40
468ShivamMaviALL-ROUNDERKKRUncapped40
569KamleshNagarkotiALL-ROUNDERKKRUncapped40
672RahulTewatiaALL-ROUNDERRRUncapped40
794SandeepLamichhaneBOWLERAssociate40
8146MahipalLomrorALL-ROUNDERRRUncapped40
9214TomKohler-CadmoreBATSMANUncapped40
10221TimDavidALL-ROUNDERRCBUncapped40
11289HarpreetBhatiaBATSMANUncapped40
12294LaurieEvansBATSMANUncapped40
13301BennyHowellALL-ROUNDERUncapped40
14312ArunKarthickWICKETKEEPERUncapped40
15314KennarLewisWICKETKEEPERUncapped40
16398AliKhanBOWLERAssociate40
17494ChrisGreenALL-ROUNDERUncapped40

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: February 01, 2022, 22:20 IST