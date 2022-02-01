IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 75 Lakh Base Price

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 75 Lakh Crore Base Price - 25 Players have registered themselves in the INR 75 lakh category, and leading the group is India international Rahul Chahar. Chahar was part of the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup, but managed to play just one game after a very poor second leg of IPL 2021. He was Mumbai Indians’ rising star couple of seasons back, but now he has had to endure tough luck of form and at INR 75 Lakh, it would be fair to say that he may have undervalued his worth. Other notable names in the group include one of the players who once had the richest Indian in the IPL tag – Jayde Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul and other exciting overseas prospects including Billy Stanlake, Obed McCoy, Fabien Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Sheperd, Rovman Powell and T20 heavyweight likes Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Recce Topley and Ben Cutting.
List of Players listed under the >Rs 2 Crore | >Rs 1.5 Crore | >Rs 1 Crore
Here’s the full list of Players listed under the INR 75 Lakh Price Bracket
|No.
|List Sr.No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Specialism
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|48
|Rahul
|Chahar
|BOWLER
|MI
|Capped
|75
|2
|107
|Dominic
|Drakes
|ALL-ROUNDER
|CSK
|Capped
|75
|3
|119
|Sheldon
|Cottrell
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|4
|122
|Navdeep
|Saini
|BOWLER
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|5
|126
|Jaydev
|Unadkat
|BOWLER
|RR
|Capped
|75
|6
|168
|Rovman
|Powell
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|75
|7
|175
|Daryl
|Mitchell
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|8
|180
|Romario
|Shepherd
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|9
|193
|Jason
|Behrendorff
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Capped
|75
|10
|194
|Nathan
|Ellis
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Capped
|75
|11
|196
|Siddharth
|Kaul
|BOWLER
|SRH
|Capped
|75
|12
|197
|Obed
|Mccoy
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|13
|200
|Reece
|Topley
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|14
|203
|Todd
|Astle
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|15
|259
|Martin
|Guptill
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|75
|16
|269
|Fabian
|Allen
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|17
|271
|Ben
|Cutting
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KKR
|Capped
|75
|18
|276
|Scott
|Kuggeleijn
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Capped
|75
|19
|279
|Sean
|Abbott
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|20
|282
|Alzarri
|Joseph
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
|21
|283
|Dhawal
|Kulkarni
|BOWLER
|MI
|Capped
|75
|22
|339
|Darren
|Bravo
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|75
|23
|348
|Carlos
|Brathwaite
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|24
|353
|Keemo
|Paul
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|75
|25
|365
|Billy
|Stanlake
|BOWLER
|Capped
|75
