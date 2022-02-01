IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 75 Lakh Base Price

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 75 Lakh Crore Base Price - 25 Players have registered themselves in the INR 75 lakh category, and leading the group is India international Rahul Chahar. Chahar was part of the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup, but managed to play just one game after a very poor second leg of IPL 2021. He was Mumbai Indians’ rising star couple of seasons back, but now he has had to endure tough luck of form and at INR 75 Lakh, it would be fair to say that he may have undervalued his worth. Other notable names in the group include one of the players who once had the richest Indian in the IPL tag – Jayde Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul and other exciting overseas prospects including Billy Stanlake, Obed McCoy, Fabien Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Sheperd, Rovman Powell and T20 heavyweight likes Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Recce Topley and Ben Cutting.

Here’s the full list of Players listed under the INR 75 Lakh Price Bracket

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 48 Rahul Chahar BOWLER MI Capped 75 2 107 Dominic Drakes ALL-ROUNDER CSK Capped 75 3 119 Sheldon Cottrell BOWLER Capped 75 4 122 Navdeep Saini BOWLER RCB Capped 75 5 126 Jaydev Unadkat BOWLER RR Capped 75 6 168 Rovman Powell BATSMAN Capped 75 7 175 Daryl Mitchell ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 8 180 Romario Shepherd ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 9 193 Jason Behrendorff BOWLER CSK Capped 75 10 194 Nathan Ellis BOWLER PBKS Capped 75 11 196 Siddharth Kaul BOWLER SRH Capped 75 12 197 Obed Mccoy BOWLER Capped 75 13 200 Reece Topley BOWLER Capped 75 14 203 Todd Astle BOWLER Capped 75 15 259 Martin Guptill BATSMAN Capped 75 16 269 Fabian Allen ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 17 271 Ben Cutting ALL-ROUNDER KKR Capped 75 18 276 Scott Kuggeleijn ALL-ROUNDER RCB Capped 75 19 279 Sean Abbott BOWLER Capped 75 20 282 Alzarri Joseph BOWLER Capped 75 21 283 Dhawal Kulkarni BOWLER MI Capped 75 22 339 Darren Bravo BATSMAN Capped 75 23 348 Carlos Brathwaite ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 24 353 Keemo Paul ALL-ROUNDER Capped 75 25 365 Billy Stanlake BOWLER Capped 75

