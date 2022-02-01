Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 75 Lakh Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 75 Lakh Base Price

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 01, 2022, 19:18 IST

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 75 Lakh Crore Base Price - 25 Players have registered themselves in the INR 75 lakh category, and leading the group is India international Rahul Chahar. Chahar was part of the Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup, but managed to play just one game after a very poor second leg of IPL 2021. He was Mumbai Indians’ rising star couple of seasons back, but now he has had to endure tough luck of form and at INR 75 Lakh, it would be fair to say that he may have undervalued his worth. Other notable names in the group include one of the players who once had the richest Indian in the IPL tag – Jayde Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul and other exciting overseas prospects including Billy Stanlake, Obed McCoy, Fabien Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Sheperd, Rovman Powell and T20 heavyweight likes Martin Guptill,  Carlos Brathwaite, Recce Topley and Ben Cutting.

List of Players listed under the >Rs 2 Crore | >Rs 1.5 Crore | >Rs 1 Crore 

Here’s the full list of Players listed under the INR 75 Lakh Price Bracket

No.List Sr.No.First NameSurnameSpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
148RahulChaharBOWLERMICapped75
2107DominicDrakesALL-ROUNDERCSKCapped75
3119SheldonCottrellBOWLERCapped75
4122NavdeepSainiBOWLERRCBCapped75
5126JaydevUnadkatBOWLERRRCapped75
6168RovmanPowellBATSMANCapped75
7175DarylMitchellALL-ROUNDERCapped75
8180RomarioShepherdALL-ROUNDERCapped75
9193JasonBehrendorffBOWLERCSKCapped75
10194NathanEllisBOWLERPBKSCapped75
11196SiddharthKaulBOWLERSRHCapped75
12197ObedMccoyBOWLERCapped75
13200ReeceTopleyBOWLERCapped75
14203ToddAstleBOWLERCapped75
15259MartinGuptillBATSMANCapped75
16269FabianAllenALL-ROUNDERCapped75
17271BenCuttingALL-ROUNDERKKRCapped75
18276ScottKuggeleijnALL-ROUNDERRCBCapped75
19279SeanAbbottBOWLERCapped75
20282AlzarriJosephBOWLERCapped75
21283DhawalKulkarniBOWLERMICapped75
22339DarrenBravoBATSMANCapped75
23348CarlosBrathwaiteALL-ROUNDERCapped75
24353KeemoPaulALL-ROUNDERCapped75
25365BillyStanlakeBOWLERCapped75

