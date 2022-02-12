IPL 2022 Auctions: Know About Charu Sharma Who Temporarily Replaced Hugh Edmeades as Auctioneer

Veteran TV presenter and commentator Charu Sharma on Saturday was roped in to conduct the IPL 2022 mega players’ auctions. The midway change was enforced after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed. The unfortunate incident happened when the bidding war for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was under process.

Edmeades fell down on the floor leaving the people present at the auction room in a state of massive shock. He received immediate medical attention and was learned to be doing well. As a precautionary measure, it was decided to rest the Englishman and get the services of Sharma after the lunch break.

“Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," the official IPL statement read.

>Who is Charu Sharma?

Director of the Pro Kabaddi League, Charu Sharma is a renowned figure in the field of sports commentary and TV presentation. He has been a quizmaster on several television programs and hosted award shows and corporate events as well. He gained recognition during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 when he paired up with veteran actress Mandira Bedi to host the pre, mid and post-match discussions.

>Role in the IPL

Charu has also been in an administrative role in the IPL in the past. Back in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, he was appointed CEO of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Reports say, he was forced to leave the post following the team’s poor performance. Back then, it was reported that Sharma had resigned by himself but he had contradicted the statement, saying that he was sacked by the then team owner Vijay Mallya.

>Charu’s association with sports

Sharma has been an Under-18 junior national champion of springboard diving. He won it six times during his teenage but bid adieu to the sport at the age of 19.

