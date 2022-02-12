IPL 2022 Auctions: Know About Dewald Brevis - South Africa's 'Baby AB' Who Is Set to Represent Mumbai Indians

Days after taking the Under-19 World Cup 2022 by storm in the West Indies, South Africa’s Dewald Brevis stamped his authority at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions on Saturday. Initially registered for a base price of Rs 20 Lakh, the right-hand batter led to a high-voltage bidding war between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

But it was Mumbai Indians who turned the tables by making a stunning entry midway and snapped away the youngsters for a handsome amount of Rs 3 crore.

Fondly called the Baby AB, Dewald had an impressive run in the recently-concluded Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Proteas colts might not have made it to the knockouts but the 18-year-old ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer, amassing 506 runs in six games, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.

In the course of the tournament, Brewis made a magnificent 65 against India, followed by a century against Uganda, a 96 against Ireland, a 97 against England and a sublime 138 against Bangladesh to round his tournament. With a total of 506 runs in the tournament, he finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament at an average of 84.33 and now holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

In an interview with News 9, Brewis had expressed his excitement about featuring in the IPL. He called RCB his favourite side, adding that former captain Virat Kohli inspires him a lot.

“IPL is my dream since I was a kid. Virat Kohli played with aggression and passion. He can adapt to different game situations and master of playing all three formats," Brevis had said.

Having shown his prowess in the fifty-over format at an ICC event, the youngster from South Africa would be eager to prove his mettle in one of the most lucrative T20 leagues across the globe.

