IPL 2022 Auctions: Top Five Wicketkeepers Franchises Are Likely to Pick up at the Mega Auction

Wicketkeepers offer a unique perspective. They are constantly involved in the contest. Offer a perspective from batter’s point of view. Help in taking DRS calls. But in T20s, traditionally, they are valued more on their batting which is not even their primary skill. Few franchises have quality keeper-batters including MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul while others will be in hunt for one at the IPL 2022 mega auctions this weekend.

Here’s a look at the five top wicketkeeper-batters who could spark a bidding war.

>Ishan Kishan (Previous franchises: Gujarat Lions. Mumbai Indians)

If an IPL franchise is looking for a wicketkeeper, then it’s certainly going to splurge it on Kishan. The 23-year-old ticks all the right boxes. He’s young, can bat anywhere (opener to a finisher) and vitally, is an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Kishan struck a whopping 30 sixes during IPL 2022 proving his big-hitting abilities. And the fact that he’s a captaincy material makes him a lucrative prospect. He has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike-rate of 136.34.

>Quinton de Kock (Previous franchises: Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI)

De Kock has been one of the consistent performers in IPL. And has played a vital role in helping Mumbai Indians win back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 – scoring in excess of 500 runs in each of the two seasons. He was traded in by MI from Royal Challengers Bangalore and has repaid the faith with 1329 runs for them across three editions. He’s expected to be one of the top picks at the auction. What makes him an attractive option is the fact that he has now retired from Test cricket which means he’ll be available for entire season. He has played 77 IPL matches and scored 2256 runs including a century and 16 fifties.

>Jonny Bairstow (Previous franchises: SRH)

It was a surprise when Sunrisers Hyderabd chose not to retain Jonny Bairstow last year. Probably his availability for an entire season may have played a role considering he plays all three formats for England. However, Bairstow certainly has been a top performer. The Englishman has struck 1038 runs at a strike-rate of 142.19 in 28 IPL matches including a century and seven fifties and formed a formidable opening partnership with David Warner for SRH. He can deal with pacers and spinners with equal ease but his availability could be a hindrance. While he’s not been consistent with the gloves, he certainly is an athletic fielder and a superb white-ball batter.

>Srikar Bharat (Previous franchises: Delhi Daredevils, RCB)

Bharat announced himself to the world last year thanks to his brilliant 78 not out for RCB against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. He struck a last-ball six for a memorable seven-wicket win impressing the then captain Virat Kohli. While he may have walked into collective consciousness with that knock, those who have been following Indian domestic cricket, he is a familiar face. The 28-year-old solidified his credentials further when he blasted back-to-back 150-plus scores at the Vijay Hazare Trophy (India’s domestic one-day competition) last year. In eight IPL matches, he has 191 runs including a fifty. And he’s a top-class wicketkeeper too.

>Nicholas Pooran (Previous franchises: MI, Punjab Kings)

Pooran can be devastating when on song. He has scored 4110 runs from 214 matches at a strike-rate of 142.46. He has a hundred and 20 fifties. In IPL, his strike-rate improves to an excellent 154.99. But he has been inconsistent. In 31 innings, the 26-year-old has 606 runs including two half-centuries. But his potential makes Pooran a top pick. He is decent behind the stump, is incredible in the outfield and has been praised for his leadership skills too.

