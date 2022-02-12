IPL 2022 Auctions: Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes After Lucknow Buy Krunal Pandya & Deepak Hooda

The cricket fans on social media couldn’t keep calm after realising that all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya were inducted into the same team – Lucknow Super Giants. On Saturday, the newly-added franchise bade handsome amounts to have both cricketers. While Hooda bagged a deal worth Rs 5.75 crore, Krunal swept away a whopping sum of Rs 8.25 crore.

While the decision-makers had jubilant smiles on their faces to have the duo onboard, the fans on social media wondered how the two would survive at the same camp. The spat between them took place last year during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when Hooda stepped out of the Baroda bio-bubble, accusing Krunal of abusing him in from of teammates.

It will be interesting to see how would they manage to be on the same side. Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with funny memes and hilarious posts. >Here are some of them:

After Pandya bagged a spot in the Lucknow team, his former teammate Ishan Kishan bagged a whopping deal worth Rs 15.25 crore, becoming the second-most expensive Indian player of the tournament after Yuvraj Singh.

The former India all-rounder and 2-time world cup winner bagged a deal of Rs 16 crore when he was bought by the Delhi-based franchise in 2015.

