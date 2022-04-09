IPL 2022: Back in IPL, Glenn Maxwell Executes Stunning Run Out of Tilak Verma | WATCH

Glenn Maxwell, who is back in the IPL, affected a superb run out to dismiss danger man Tilak Verma for a duck in a crucial match against Mumbai Indians in Pune. The Aussie came down running and smashed the stumps with his pick and throw which is going viral even as of writing this report. His acrobatics played a key role in RCB affecting a superb turnaround against Mumbai who were 60/1 at one stage. As of writing this report, they were reduced to 62/5.

Following this run out, Kieron Pollard was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga as well which almost made sure that Mumbai are pushed to the back-foot. Earlier Maxwell revealed that how marriage with Vini Raman helped him in IPL 2022 preparations.

With Saturday’s match against Mumbai Indians, Maxwell marked his first appearance in IPL 2022 after missing initial matches due to his wedding to Indian-origin pharmacist Vini Raman. He felt that his marriage gave him time to prepare well for the tournament.

“Not really (on marriage affecting preparation). It’s actually helped me a little bit. Having a week or so to prepare before the start of the tournament. Otherwise, it would have been a little bit rushed had I come straight from the domestic summer. So, I haven’t played for a month but spent a bit of time in the nets, preparing with some drills to get started and had a nice bit of lead-in to the game as well."

Bangalore have four points from three matches and are looking to add two more against Mumbai. Maxwell signed off by hoping Bangalore continue their winning ways, especially with a ten-team league meaning the competition gets tougher.

