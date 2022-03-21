IPL 2022: Bangladesh Cricket Board Denies NOC To Taskin Ahmed, Pacer Informs Lucknow Super Giants

Bangladesh Cricket Board has denied a No Objection Certificate to pacer Taskin Ahmed, confirming that they were indeed approached by IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants(LSG). The news was reported by ‘Cricbuzz’ as pacer Mark Wood got injured and got ruled out of the entire tournament. Wood would have played a huge role in the side despite his poor outing with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back in 2018 which saw him going wicketless.

With him gone, the franchise quickly closed in on Bangladeshi pacer, but he was denied an NOC as the team was about to play some big series as told by BCB. “Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against India, we feel it won’t be right for him to take part in the IPL," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying in the report.

Advertisement

“We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home," he added.

LSG shelled out Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL mega auction held last season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the franchise of Wood’s unavailability for the entirety of the season. LSG will be expected to name a replacement soon.

Wood had bowled 17 overs during the first Test against West Indies in North Sound before pulling out of the contest citing an elbow issue. He was left out from England’s XI for the second Test with Saqib Mahmood making his Test debut as his replacement.

Advertisement

“He’s been exceptional for us of late. He’s a big part of this team moving forward but it gives other guys opportunities," Root had said ahead of the match.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here