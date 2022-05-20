IPL 2022: 'Banking on Rohit Sharma to Come Good'-Faf du Plessis

RCB might have defeated Gujarat Titans; nonetheless, they still depend on Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash. A win for Delhi will mean game over for RCB. The ten-team affair came to permutations and combinations with two top sides like Mumbai and Chennai already out of play off race. On Wednesday, Kolkata became the third team to get knocked out; with RCB’s win over GT, PBKS and SRH find themselves in a spot of bother.

“Tonight was really important for obvious reasons. You want to finish the competition strong and show that you are a group of people that has character within the dressing room. I think the worst thing for us that could have happened tonight was putting in a soft performance. That was really important for me to see from us as a group today and control what’s in our hands," said Faf at the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB are number four, and a win for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians will mean curtains.

“You always want to finish strongly. A few inconsistent performances have put us in this situation. I am banking on Rohit to come good."

A fired up Virat Kohli roared back to form with a fine half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed alive in the IPL play-off race with a thumping eight-wicket win over table toppers Gujarat Titans here on Thursday. Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs.

“Throughout the season we haven’t done as much as have liked. But you still need to back these big players. Virat had been putting in the hard yards in the nets. I play the role with him and get him pumped up. He has got so much emotion and he pulls you through," Faf said on Kohli.

