IPL 2022: Batters, Bowlers and All-rounders Punjab Kings Should Buy at the Mega Auction

The 2022 IPL auction is going to be very crucial for a team like Punjab Kings which has retained only two players and will also be in search of a captain. Despite spending huge money in the auction, Punjab failed to build a competitive squad to challenge for the silverware. The Mohali based franchise failed to reach the play-offs stage in the past 7 years. Meanwhile, they will enter the IPL 2022 auction with INR 72 crore purse with 23 slots to fill.

Punjab retained just two players ahead of the auction - opener Mayank Agarwal and pacer Arshdeep Singh. They have a big task ahead of them to buy the utility players which they were missing in the past seasons. With the release of KL Rahul, they also have to hire a captain and might have to spend a huge amount to hire a player for that profile. Looking at their past record, Punjab might not root for their old players and will look to rebuild the team from the scratch.

Here is the list of ten players who Punjab Kings should be targeting in the upcoming auction.

>1. Quinton de Kock (Opener, Wicketkeeper, Captain)

The Proteas wicketkeeper will be a perfect fit for a team like Punjab Kings who are in search of a captain. De Kock has a decent experience of leadership with the South African team and with his age (29), Punjab can rely on him for at least the next 5-6 years. The 29-year-old will also be an ideal opening partner for Mayank Agarwal to have a left-right combination at the top. The signing of De Kock will solve several problems for Punjab as they will get an opener, wicketkeeper and a leader in one player.

Punjab will have to splash big money for signing De Kock as other franchises will also look to get their hands on him looking at his IPL record. The Proteas has scored 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31.33

>2. Jonny Bairstow (Opener, Wicketkeeper)

The former Sunrisers batter should also be on a target list of Punjab Kings who are in search of a wicketkeeper and opener. Bairstow enjoyed a decent run with the bat in the three-year stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad where he scored 1038 runs in 28 matches at an average of 41.52. In the past couple of seasons, KL Rahul scored a plethora of runs for Punjab at the top and Bairstow can be the ideal replacement as the opening partner of Agarwal.

>3. Shreyas Iyer (Captain, Batter)

The former Delhi Capitals player will be in massive demand during the IPL 2022 auction. With 72-crore left in the purse, Punjab will have an edge over the teams like RCB and KKR to recruit Iyer in their squad. The 27-year-old is probably the best available option for the captaincy role in the auction. He took over the captaincy charge of Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season midway and was a strong pillar of the franchise rejuvenation process. Under his leadership, Delhi qualified for the play-offs in 2019 and reach the final in 2020. Punjab are desperate to end their trophy drought and Iyer could be the man to lead their rejuvenation process.

>4. Steve Smith (Batter)

The prolific Australia batter adds a lot of value in the middle-order of any team. Smith provides stability to the middle-order which every team required. In the last couple of years, Smith’s T20 batting abilities have been under scanner but his IPL record speaks highly of himself. In 103 matches, Smith has scored 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 which includes a century and 11 half-centuries. With a tactical brain, he will instantly become a part of the leadership group, his addition will help in the grooming of the young players in the squad. In IPL 2021 auction Smith was bought by Delhi Capitals for just INR 2.2 crore and Punjab will look to sign him for anywhere near that.

>5. Shimron Hetmyer (Batter)

In the past couple of seasons, Punjab lacked a batter who can get the job done at the business end of innings and that cost them big on several occasions. A finisher played a massive role in any franchise’s success in the T20 format and Shimron Hetmyer is one player which fits the bracket quite well. The flamboyant batter is known for his power-hitting abilities but he has also played some responsible knocks for West Indies and Delhi in the past. Hetmyer might cost big in the auction but he surely has the X-factor to make the difference.

>6. Krunal Pandya (All-rounder)

After a successful six-year stint with Mumbai Indians, Krunal will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a tag of an all-rounder. The Baroda player was regular in Mumbai’s playing XI to provide the balance to the unit. The southpaw has the ability to change the course of the game with both ball and ball. On the tricky Mohali surface, Krunal has the ability to cause trouble for the batters with his disciplined bowling. The 30-year-old played several valuable knocks for Mumbai in the past including crucial knocks in the 2017 and 2020 finals. He has a knack for performing well in the big matches.

>7. Jason Holder (All-rounder)

The lanky West Indies all-rounder has performed exceedingly well in recent times for West Indies in the T20 format. The 30-year-old brings a lot of value to any team with both bat and ball. He recently picked a hat-trick against England and was chosen the man of the series for his 15 wickets in the five matches. With a rich experience of captaincy at the international stage, Holder could also be an option for the skipper’s position for Punjab. The only thing that doesn’t go in Holder’s favour is his underwhelming record in IPL. He has scored just 189 runs in 26 IPL matches at an average of 14.53, while the numbers are a bit contrasting in the bowling department where he claimed 35 wickets.

>8. Adam Zampa (Spinner)

Zampa and Punjab could be an ideal pair with legendary Anil Kumble as the head coach of the franchise. The Aussie spinner is one of the most consistent wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game in the past couple of years. He played a crucial role in Australia’s 2021 T20 World Cup triumph. The 29-year-old has played just 14 matches in IPL so far in which he has 21 scalps under his kitty at an economy rate of 7.73. If Punjab manage to recruit him in the auction then it could be a win-win situation for both parties as the franchise will get a quality spinner and Zampa will get an opportunity to train under legendary Kumble.

>9. Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Punjab’s bowling has also been one of the key reasons behind their poor run in the recent past. The franchise splashed big money on players like Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith in the last season which backfired for them. Cummins is undoubtedly one of the best pacers of this generation and he adds a lot of value to any team with his rich experience. The Aussie Test captain was bought by KKR for a whopping INR 15.5 crore in IPL 2021 auction. He failed to justify the price tag but the KKR coaching staff backed him and rated it as a successful signing. The 28-year-old can easily become the leader of any pace unit and Punjab should look to hire him for their rejuvenation process.

>10. Avesh Khan (Bowler)

The 25-year-old is expected to trigger a bidding war in the upcoming auction after his tremendous show last season where he claimed 24 wickets in 16 matches. With his raw pace and disciplined bowling, Avesh has a knack for picking wickets in every stage of the game. The former Delhi Capitals pacer is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket and if all goes well he is expected to make his international debut in the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies.

