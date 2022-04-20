IPL 2022: BCCI Changes Venue for DC vs RR Game; Delhi's Match Against PBKS to Go as Scheduled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 34, between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, scheduled for April 22. The game has been shifted from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The league confirmed the development through an official statement on Wednesday.

“The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing," it read.

Meanwhile, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of Covid testing on Wednesday. Their encounter against Punjab Kings, scheduled on April 20 at Brabourne – CCI, will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative.

Earlier on April 18, Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI had decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

As per the BCCI’s testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day. However, if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome.

Delhi physio Patrick Farhart and sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar had tested positive last week while Marsh, who is hospitalised, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane returned positive tests on Monday.

Here’s the full list of DC members who have contracted the virus so far:

Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th)

Chetan Kumar – Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th)

Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th)

Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th)

Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th)

Tim Seifert – Player (tested positive on April 20th)

