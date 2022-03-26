IPL 2022: BCCI Felicitates India's Medals Winners of 2022 Tokyo Olympics | WATCH

Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia and players from India men’s hockey team, including skipper Manpreet Singh, were felicitated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the start of season 15 of the Indian Premier League.

The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement. The men’s hockey team was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore. Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja, after replacing MS Dhoni, face Kolkata Knight Riders, who also have a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer.

India recorded their best-ever medal haul at Tokyo 2020, with seven medals - one gold, two silvers and three bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra claimed Gold, becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics and notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country. Ravi Dahiya won Silver in wrestling as Bajrang Punia got bronze also in weightlifting. Mirabai Chanu got home silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in badminton and Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze in boxing. The Indian men’s hockey team made history as they clinched bronze, their first medal in 41 years.

