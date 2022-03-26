IPL 2022: BCCI Gives Tribute To Inaugural IPL Winner Shane Warne At Wankhede

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a fine tribute to spin legend Shane Warne moments before the IPL 2022 opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Warne who had led Rajasthan Royals to their inaugural IPL title died in Thailand on March 5. Fans also remembered Warne on this occasion at the IPL, a tournament which saw Warne at its finest.

He arrived at Rajasthan and led them to the title despite having a very average side. Under him, the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeje made a brand out of themselves. Since then he had played an active role at IPL, also becoming a mentor to RR. He last played a game for them in 2013.

Assessing and bringing out the best version of a player was something that came naturally to “incredible leader" Warne, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson said on Tuesday while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan revealed that he too dreamt of working under the tutelage of the legendary spinner, who died recently. Warne, who played 55 matches for Rajasthan Royals between 2008 and 2011, led the side to its only IPL title in the inaugural edition.

“The thing that stood out for me was that Rajasthan were written off because we didn’t have big names as compared to the other teams. The advantage that Rajasthan had was the ability to pull the team together very quickly," Watson said during a Delhi Capitals virtual press conference.

“The incredible skill that Shane Warne had was seeing what people’s roles were and then tap in to that role. For me, that was why he was an incredible leader because he knew how to tap into a players best version. “He believed in the players, knew their skill set and where they fit in. For me, that’s why Rajasthan did so well in the first season. He pulled all these from different cultures and different phases of their careers and led from the front."

