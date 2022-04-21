IPL 2022: Best to Move on and Not Think Too Much About This Game, Says Mayank Agarwal After PBKS' Drubbing vs DC

Mayank Agarwal had a day to forget as Punjab Kings’ skipper on Wednesday and that is exactly what he wants to do after enduring a heavy defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai by nine wickets.

“It’s a tough one, a day to forget for us, best to move on and not think too much into the game," said a visibly disappointed Agarwal after DC cantered home with 57 balls remaining, handing PBKS their heavy defeat in IPL history till date.

After being put in to bat, PBKS were bundled out for 115, and in reply, DC made short work of the target scoring 119/1 in just 10.3 overs.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“We didn’t bat and bowl well, we just need to move on from today. We have been losing too many wickets too early, that’s a concern. Don’t want to dwell too much, if we do so, a lot of negatives will come out. A total of around 180 could have been competitive," said Agarwal on being asked about what went wrong.

While DC’s spinners had a field day with Rishabh Pant introducing spin as early as in the 4th over and was rewarded with the move, part-timer Lalit Yadav picked up a wicket in his first over and went on to add one more while Axar Patel returned 2/11 in his four overs and Kuldeep Yadav, 2/28 in his 4.

In contrast, Mayank Agarwal gave a go to his premier spinner Rahul Chahar only after the powerplay overs by the time DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw had knocked off more than half of the runs required. "

“In hindsight, I could have given a couple of overs early for the spinners, but I didn’t do so," conceded Agarwal during the post-match presser.

Advertisement

In defence of the small total, the PBKS bowlers never really looked like to grind it out as DC took each one of them to cleaners. Vaibhav Arora’s 2 went for 31, Rabada’s 3 for 35, Arshdeep 1 for 17 and Chahar’s 2.3 for 21, but got the wicket of Shaw. Ellis was fairly decent returning 2-0-15-0. DC walked away with the easiest two points on offer to move to sixth on the points table, while PBKS slipped one rung down to eighth, enduring their fourth loss of the season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here