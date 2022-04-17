IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar First Indian Pacer to Take 150 Wickets in League's History

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become the first Indian fast bowler in the IPL history to claim 150 wickets. Bhuvneshwar reached the milestone while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 match on Sunday.

Overall, SRH star is the third ever pacer to do so in IPL after the legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo.

Additionally, when Bhuvneshwar dismissed PBKS stand-in captain and opener Shikhar Dhawan, he surpassed Zaheer Khan to become the bowler with most number of wickets in powerplay overs of Indian Premier League. Dhawan’s scalp was his 53rd in the Powerplay which is now the most by any bowler in the league’s history.

The 32-year-old put in an impressive performance for SRH on Sunday as he took 3/22 from his four overs and combined with Umran Malik (4/28) to bowl out PBKS for a below-par 151 in 20 overs.

Overall, a total of seven bowlers since the IPL began have been able to touch the milestone of 150 wickets. Bravo leads the charts with 174 wickets and is followed by Lasith Malinga (170) at the second spot and Amit Mishra (166) at the third spot.

Piyush Chawla (157), Yuzvendra Chahal (151) and Harbhajan Singh (150) are the other three bowlers to have achieved the milestone.

Bhuvneshwar played four matches in IPL 2022 before being ruled out due to an injury. He played 11 matches last season and managed just six wickets in them and wasn’t retained by SRH who instead kept Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Malik.

At the IPL 2022 mega auction though. SRH bought him back for Rs 4.2 crore.

SRH fared miserably in IPL 2021 as they managed to win just three of their 14 matches to finish last among the eight teams. And their ongoing campaign also began on a disappointing note with the 2016 winners tasting consecutive defeats before bouncing back with three wins in a row.

