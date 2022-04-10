IPL 2022: Both Teams Make Two Changes; Marcus Stoinis Back As LSG Bowl Against RR

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and bowled in game 20 of the Indian Premier League 2022 against Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul-led side made two changes among them one really made headlines as Marcus Stoinis comes back into the side. Both the teams made two changes each. Rajasthan Royals will have to bat first again, nonetheless, they are quite apt at defending scores. However, they failed to do so against RCB.

“We’re gonna look to bowl first. Even last game, I didn’t have any other reason. Just that we want to know what to chase and maybe, dew might come on later. Every game starts fresh and I’ve not had a great game here. It always balances out. Just want to come out and do the job for the team. We’re chasing, so we’ll know what to do and I can pace my innings accordingly. We have a great team and that makes the team of a captain easy. When you have experienced players and about 9/10 of the players in the first XI are international players, it makes the captain’s role easier. I’m enjoying the captaincy. Two changes - Lewis and Tye miss out, Stoinis and Chameera come in," said KL Rahul.

“We did the same thing last time (batting first), so just need to put runs on the board and defend it later. Nothing can be done about the toss, our team is well-balanced to deal with that factor. We have two changes - Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal," said Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

KL Rahul’s team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit. However, it is easier said than done when up against a side like RR, which has emerged as one of the stronger teams in the competition so far, notwithstanding the loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in its last outing.

