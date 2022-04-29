IPL 2022: Brett Lee Remembers Tony Greig As Bowler Heaps Praise On Indian Spinner

Unlike yesteryear’s IPL, this season has seen a number of bowlers taking the center stage. First it was Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav making the ball talk. And then it was Umran Malik who fired at all cylinders with the ball. Speaking on the current scenario of bowlers, a former Australia bowler has commented that he was left very impressed with Chahal’s hattrick which came against KKR.

“It’s such a great delight to see a bowler get a hat-trick in any format, and even better when it’s a spinner. Yuzvendra Chahal, tell you what he is a top bowler. He wasn’t retained by his own team but he got a great hat-trick against KKR. They seemed to be on course to chasing down a big total. Chahal picked up a couple of wickets earlier, got Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. But the hat-trick was so special. In the 17th over, he traps Shreyas Iyer, gets him out, plumb in the pads, LBW. Next ball Shivam Mavi hits one to long on," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

Chahal, who was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad, came back very hard with the ball. He is currently the purple cap holder with 18 scalps to his name. He took the hattrick against KKR where he came close to completing the feat twice! Lee said had Tony Greig was alive he would have said: “you little beauty."

“On the hat-trick ball, Pat Cummins comes on, Sanju Samson places a slip in place. Chahal then bowls that perfect leg-spinner, takes the outside edge and the catch was taken. The celebrations were through the roof and that’s what we talk about. He is a little superstar. I love his energy, commitment. I tell you what, if Tony Grieg was on air, he would have looked at him and said ‘Well, you little beauty’. He is such a great player, great to watch and congratulations on a wonderful hat-trick." Added Lee.

