IPL 2022: Brian Lara Compares Umran Malik to Former West Indies Colleague: 'Lot of Pace'

What a turnaround this has been from Sunrisers Hyderabad. When the season began they were hardly the favorites with pundits slamming the side for some poor selections at the auction table. But times have changed and how! After bundling RCB out for 68, the Men in Orange have propelled themselves to the second spot in a ten-team affair. They not only bundled RCB out for a meager total but also chased that down with 12 overs to spare. This had given their NRR a sureshot boost, propelling them to a top-two finish.

One of the prime reasons for this resurgence has been their pace department. Umran Malik is one of the game-changers. He has already accounted for ten wickets in seven games already. He bowled a four-wicket maiden over against Punjab Kings; besides, he constantly clocks 150 plus. Even on Saturday, he was overshadowed by Marco Jansen, he still managed to catch the eye-getting figures of 1/13 in four overs.

Such has been his performance, that West Indies great Brian Lara, who is part of the SRH support staff, even compared him to West Indies legends.

“He reminds me of my playing time. During my career, all the greats of the West Indian team were playing. Sir Malcolm Marshall, Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose.. different types of bowlers. But he reminds me a lot of Fidel Edwards when he first started - a lot of pace, and I hope he understands that if he goes into international cricket, which I think he will, a lot of batsmen are not that scared of pace. So, I hope he adds a little bit more to his armoury," Lara said on Star Sports.

“But he is a quick learner. He is willing to learn. If you look at him in the nets, he is always asking different questions. It is awesome to see India have a pacer of that caliber," the Windies great further added.

