IPL 2022: Captain Hardik Pandya Stars as Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 Runs to Move Top of Points Table

A power-pack half-century from Hardik Pandya powered Gujarat Titans to a clinical 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Titans, who are playing their first season, also pipped Rajasthan to go top of the points table with 8 points in 5 matches. Hardik scored a ferocious 87 runs* to help Gujarat post a formidable 192/4 on the scoreboard after 20 overs. The captain took responsibility on his own shoulders after Gujarat’s top-order returned to the pavilion early with 53 runs on the scoreboard.

Defending the 193-run target, Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets as Rajasthan were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler started the chase on a strong note with a quickfire fifty but after his departure on 54, the Royals failed to recover and lost wickets at regular intervals. Buttler’s 24-ball stay in the middle was laced with 3 sixes and 8 fours.

They lost opener Devdutt Padikkal on a golden duck, while Pandya ran-out opposition skipper Sanju Samson on 11 to hurt Rajasthan.

Apart from Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer also gave RR fans some hope with a quickfire 29-run knock in the middle-overs but it wasn’t enough for Rajasthan to recover. He was dismissed by Mohammed Shami who didn’t had the best time with the ball against the Royals and finished with 1/39 in four overs.

Hardik also enjoyed success with the ball as he dismissed James Neesham, while debutant Yash Dayal claimed three crucial wickets.

Earlier, Hardik (87 not out off 52) first found an able ally in Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) before he exploded in the company of David Miller (31 not out off 14) to power the IPL debutants to their highest score of the tournament.

Hardik and Manohar shared an 86-run stand for the fourth wicket before the skipper and Miller blasted 53 off 25 balls to end the innings in style. While Hardik’s 52-ball knock was studded with eight fours and four sixes, Manohar struck four fours and two maximums.

After being put in to bat, Gujarat found themselves reeling at 53/3. They lost opener Matthew Wade (12) cheaply, courtesy a direct hit by Van Der Dussen from cover.

While, Vijay Shakar (2) also perished cheaply and then a rusty looking Shubman Gill (13) became Parag’s first victim, after he was caught by Shimron Hetymar at the long-on fence.

The flamboyant all-rounder also got the Orange Cap after the end of the first innings Jos Buttler took it back from him without wasting much time in the second innings. Buttler smashed three boundaries in the first over of Shami to get it back.

(With Agency Inputs)

