IPL 2022: Captain Mayank Agarwal Has no Problem Batting in The Middle Order as Long as PBKS Can Get Two Points

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was might pleased with his batters for their display against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday night. Batting first, PBKS put on a show with Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow each hitting blistering half-century to propel them to a big 209/9 in response to which RCB could only score 155/9 in 20 overs.

“We were very good with the bat," Agarwal said at the post-match presentation. “I thought we were brilliant. The wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi (Livingstone) batted was simply amazing."

One of the visible features of PBKS batting is their aggressive intent throughout an innings, no matter if it’s the Powerplay, middle or the slog overs. Agarwal said there’s not be any significant shift in their approach but the team is dealing with different situations better now.

“We haven’t changed a lot to be really honest. It’s just about understanding the situations and understanding the wicket. If a wicket doesn’t allow us to get 200, we can’t go out and play that kind of cricket. So we have to be adaptable and flexible, which we have been," he explained.

Agarwal has demoted himself down the batting order, giving his opening spot to Bairstow and he has no qualms. “Two points are the most crucial thing for us. As long as the job gets done, I’m fine whether I’m batting five, four, six," he said.

He was also full of praise for young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who not only inspires with his performance but also acts as a leader too.

“Very very energetic person, very confident guy (Arshdeep). We can see that on the field. He enjoys his cricket and stays stress free. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes," Agarwal revealed.

PBKS will next return to action on Monday when they take on Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium.

