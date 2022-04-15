IPL 2022: Captaincy Allows me to Take Responsibility And be The Flag-bearer: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is enjoying the role of captaincy in the Indian Premier League as his team has moved to the top of the points table after beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik led his team from the front and personally excelled in all three departments. With the bat, he smashed unbeaten 87 runs to get his team to a formidable total of 192/4. In the field, he executed the crucial run-out of opposition skipper Sanju Samson. While with the ball he claimed the wicket of James Neesham.
Hardik came out to bat in the third over against Rajasthan and stayed unbeaten till the end. After the first innings, he missed the field for the initial overs due to cramps, but he returned later and led his team.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here