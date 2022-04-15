IPL 2022: Captaincy Allows me to Take Responsibility And be The Flag-bearer: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya

The Gujarat skipper provided an update on his fitness and said it was just cramps as he is not used to batting for so long.

“Always good to win. A lot of hard work for me tonight. It was just cramps, nothing serious. I am not used to batting this long," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

With the captaincy responsibility of the new franchise, Hardik has been seen batting at number 4 this season where he took his time to get settled and then wait for the final overs to unleash himself in the final overs.

RR vs GT Highlights IPL 2022 Match No. 24 Updates

Talking about his new batting position, Hardik said at number 4 he gets enough time to calculate the game and take risks in the final stage of the innings.

Advertisement

“It gives me a lot of time. I can calculate and take risk. The last game it did not come off but today I made sure I did. I have been in this situation where I have taken the role of scoring 12-ball 30. It is difficult but now at four I can control the game," he said.

The 28-year-old further opened up on his motto as a captain and how the leadership role is suiting him.

“Captaincy is fun and it allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer. The group carries one another. My motto was I wanted everyone to be happy. That is working well for the team," he added.