IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Playoff Hopes Hanging By a Thread

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs on Monday to register their fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League. With this, Punjab Kings have surpassed the Delhi Capitals to occupy the sixth spot on the points table.

On the other hand, it was another setback for the Chennai Super Kings as they couldn’t chase down an achievable target. With this heartbreaking loss, the defending champions are staring at a humiliating exit after the round-robin league stage itself. CSK are having a torrid IPL 2022 with only two wins from eight games.

Earlier in the match, Shikhar Dhawan hit a brilliant 88 to power Punjab Kings to 187 for 4. His innings was lit up with nine fours and two sixes. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal also chipped in with useful contributions to the team total.

In the second innings, CSK could not capitalise on terrific innings from Ambati Rayudu who scored a terrific 39-ball 78. CSK left too much for the end as they needed 27 runs in the last over. The great finisher, MS Dhoni, also couldn’t rescue his team this time with PBKS restricting CSK to 176 for six.

Playoffs hopes hanging by a thread

After losing six matches, CSK need to ensure that they win all their remaining games. But even after winning all their remaining six games, CSK’s chances of advancing to the playoffs will depend on their net run rate. Therefore, they need to ensure that they win their remaining matches by a comfortable margin. CSK are defending champion team and fans will hope that the Ravindra Jadeja-led side manage to qualify for the playoffs despite the long odds.

