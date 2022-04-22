IPL 2022: Chennai Superkings Skipper Ravindra Jadeja Bows Down to Ex-Skipper MS Dhoni After Tense Finish

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with his superb finish as he played a match-winning knock of 28 runs off 13 balls, helping CSK pull off a thrilling win by 3 wickets over Mumbai Indians. Chennai needed 17 off the last ball and ‘Thala’ smashed the bowler for 6,4,4 to seal the deal. This knock was really crucial for the team who are languishing at the ninth spot in a ten-team IPL. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja later revealed how tense he was when Dhoni was busy finishing things off. The moment the game was over, Jadeja rushed to Dhoni to touch his feet!

Under Jadeja, the team has struggled, losing four out of four, before they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their fifth game. Jadeja said his team was confident of its chances in the close encounter with Mumbai Indians because the “great finisher of the game was there" to seal the victory for them in an IPL 2022 match. Jadeja was referring to his predecessor Mahindra Singh Dhoni, one of the best finishers the game has seen so far, who guided CSK to victory with a late flourish, hitting 28 not out off 13 balls to seal a three-wicket win. Jadeja said Dhoni has proved that he can still finish the game.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage, we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He showed the world that he’s still here and he can finish the game," Jadeja said during the post-match ceremony at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

