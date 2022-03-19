IPL 2022: Chetan Sakariya 'Fondly' Remembers Unforgettable Lesson he Learned From Ben Stokes

The Indian Premier League (IPL), since its inception in 2008, has not only given a lot of youngsters the opportunity to play cricket with some of the biggest names in the game but has also given a chance to learn from “big players".

Chetan Sakariya, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore last year, “fondly" recalled the unforgettable lesson he received from star all-rounder Ben Stokes and how it boosted his confidence, cricket.com reported.

In an interview, Sakariya said that the first IPL season is full of “lessons and memories" for many. Recalling the brief conversation he had with Stokes, the emerging pacer said he was bowling well with the new ball. But in his third over of the match, he conceded quite a few runs, which included a no-ball, leaving him disappointed.

“I botched up in my third over in which I bowled both good as well as bad balls, including a no-ball. I overstepped at a time when the game was already slipping away from our hands and we couldn’t afford to leak extra runs," he said.

Sakariya, then added how his experienced teammate Stokes walked up to him to cite his own experience and remind him that not all deliveries are meant to be good balls. The England international, who is now one of the best all-rounders across formats, told him how Carlos Braithwaite blasted four consecutive sixes off his deliveries during the 2016 T20 World Cup summit clash and the game slipped away to eventually give West Indies a win.

“He walked up to me from long-on and told me that I had done no crime by bowling a no-ball and that every bowler oversteps once in a while," Sakariya added.

“He also reminded me of the 20 runs he conceded in the last over of the T20 World Cup final to emphasize that not all deliveries necessarily have to be good ones. That is one conversation I fondly recall," he further added.

In the meantime, the 15th edition of the IPL will get underway from March 26, in India, and will not see Stokes’ participation this year. The all-rounder opted out of the mega auction earlier this year. On the other hand, Sakariya, who suffered personal tragedies at home, scaled new heights in his cricketing career. The pacer made his debut for Team India against Sri Lanka in July last year. He even bagged a bigger contract of Rs 4.2 crore from the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022.

