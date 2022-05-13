IPL 2022: 'Clueless' Umpire Faces Fans' Wrath on Social Media: 'He is Real Joke'

Chennai Superkings slumped to another loss in IPL 2022 this time to Mumbai Indians after which they were knocked out of the tournament. But at one stage they had Mumbai on the mat as they had reduced them to 33/4. It could have been 33/5 had umpire’s decision proved right. It was Hrithik Shokeen who was given out, but the DRS proved that the decision by the on-field umpire was wrong. And it came after the umpire showed a lot of apprehensions. The fans spotted it on TV and made sure that they slam him on Twitter. Some of them even alleged that he raised his finger under the pressure from CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Sams claimed 3/16 while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya scalped 2/27 and 2/22 respectively as Mumbai Indians bowled out Chennai Super Kings for 97 before surviving some anxious moments to rattle the runs and claim a five-wicket win in Match 59 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing 98 for victory, Mumbai Indians were in trouble at 33/4, losing their top batters Ishan Kishan (6) and skipper Rohit Sharma (18) cheaply. However, sensible batting by young middle-order batter Tilak Varma (34 not out, 32 balls, 4×4), Hrithik Shokeen (18, 23 balls, 2 x 4), and Tim David (16 not out, 7 balls, 6 x 2), helped Mumbai Indians reach 103/5 and register their third victory in 12 matches.

Choosing to bowl first, the Mumbai Indians pacers bowled good lines and hard length and used the juice in the wicket well. The ball was swinging even in the 8th over but there were no demons in the pitch. CSK were hard-done on some occasions but their batters too did not show necessary application to counter the condition and good bowling.

In reply, Mumbai looked in trouble as they ended the powerplay at 36/4, only a slightly better position compared to CSK who were 32/5. Mukesh Choudhary bowled brilliantly, claiming 3/23 in four unchanged overs, troubling the Mumbai Indian batters with his superb line and length, using the juice in the pitch. But in the end, the score of 97 did not give CSK enough leeway.

Mukesh Choudhary raised Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of an unlikely win as he claimed 3/23 in his four overs, bowled unchanged, as Dhoni went on the attack. Choudhary, the joint-most successful bowler for CSK with Dwayne Bravo at 16 wickets, made the most of the conditions and bowled a superb line and hard length to rattle the Mumbai Indians batting order.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here