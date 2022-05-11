IPL 2022: Cricket Fans Angry After Shreyas Iyer Reveals KKR CEO Involved in Team Selection

While Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their playoff hopes alive after defeating Mumbai Indians on May 9, a shocking revelation made by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has got the internet talking. Iyer mentioned that coach Brendon McCullum and CEO Venky Mysore play a big part in decision making and team selections.

Iyer, during the post-match presentation, added that some tough decisions had to be made as well. “We discussed with the coaches and obviously, the CEO is also involved in team selection so especially, Baz (Brendon McCullum), he goes to the players and tells them," Iyer was quoted as saying.

The skipper also expressed gratitude to the squad for being able to keep their heads up even after a lot of chopping and changing, saying that he is “really proud of the team for supporting each other throughout."

Well, it seems this didn’t go down well with cricket fans out there. Fans were quick to express their take on Twitter. Most of them have criticised the team management too.

A user said, “Really like the courage of Shreyas Iyer exposing CEO who is responsible for team selections. Because it’s definitely not the reflection of his captaincy skills when he was leading DC. BAZ and Venky Mysore spoiled this team."

Others followed suit.

“Why is CEO involved," read one of the comment.

A person quoted Shreyas Iyer’s interview and said, “Shreyas Iyer (on team selection) said, “It’s really difficult to tell players about their axing. CEO at times is also involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well".

“CEO should not be given the authority of team selection," another tweeted.

A few declared that Kolkata Knight Riders never play with a team selected by their captain.

Some even compared Shreyas Iyer with David Warner and wondered if the Indian batter also faced similar consequences - like the Aussie player - for speaking against the management.

Meanwhile, after defeating Mumbai Indians by 52 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped to the seventh spot in the points tally.

As far as the playoff race is concerned, Gujarat Titans have become the first team to reach the top four after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs on Tuesday.

