IPL 2022: CSK and GT Players Wear Black Armbands as Mark of Respect for Late Andrew Symonds

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players wore black armbands as mark of respect for former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident, during their IPL game here on Sunday.

The flamboyant all-rounder died on Saturday night. He was 46 and is survived by his wife and two young children.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Symonds played in the IPL for now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the final stages of his career. Playing for the Chargers, he had slammed a 53-ball 117 not out against Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition in 2008.

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009.

Advertisement

He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia’s Test side in the 2000s.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality. He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen and was a key member of the team that won back-to-back 50-over World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

But he was also remembered for the infamous “monkeygate" scandal in 2008 that sent him into a downward spiral. Symonds accused India spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a “monkey" in the 2008 New Year Test in Sydney

His Cricket Australia contract was withdrawn in June 2009 after he was sent home from the World Twenty20 in England following the latest in a series of alcohol-related indiscretions. Despite the animosity, Symonds and Harbhajan eventually made up and played together in the Indian Premier League

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here