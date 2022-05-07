IPL 2022: CSK Has Always Been One of The Teams to Beat, Says DC Assistant Coach Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in their previous game, will be looking to continue their good form when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Speaking about their next encounter, Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre said, “CSK has always been one of the teams to beat in the IPL. We always want to go one-up against them as they set high standards for themselves. I think the toss will be crucial in our next game because of the dew factor at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. However, the long boundaries in the stadium could be an advantage for our spinners and especially Kuldeep Yadav, who is in great form at the moment."

Amre also spoke about the areas in which the team showed improvement in their last match.

“Earlier in the season, our batters were batting well, but nobody was attaining the big scores. That’s why it was great to see David Warner score an unbeaten 92 and bat through the 20 overs. It was also good to see Anrich Nortje bowl at the level we wanted him to bowl at. The wicket of Kane Williamson was very important. Nortje dismissed Williamson in the Powerplay overs and set up the match for us."

“We are not looking too far ahead and we’ll take it game by game from here on. We faced challenges in our last match as well as a few players were unavailable due to injury and sickness, but the players in the eleven put up a fantastic performance. You know that you have a strong batting line-up when you score above 200 with the loss of just three wickets," the assistant coach added.

