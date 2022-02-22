IPL 2022: CSK Pay Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina After Parting Ways

Several renowned players went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, held earlier this month in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, all-rounder Suresh Raina was also one of them. Raina, who was listed at his base price of Rs 2 crore, was not acquired by any of the franchises. No teams showed interest in him either of the two-day auction event.

Raina has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad ever since the inception of this tournament. However, CSK did not go ahead placing a bid for ‘Mr. IPL’, as he is called by his fans. On Monday, the social media handle of CSK paid a heartfelt tribute to their ‘Chinna Thala’ after partying ways ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Inside out since ’08! Anbuden Nandri Chinna Thala Suresh Raina," CSK captioned the video which showed moments from the veteran cricketer’s stay at the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008. In the video, they also highlighted some of Raina’s key achievements with the team.

Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 matches he has played, and is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history. 4687 of these runs were scored for Chennai in his 11 years of participation for the franchise, making him CSK’s top run-scorer. The team also highlighted that Raina has won 15 – Player Of The Match titles during his stint across 14 seasons of IPL.

Apart from Raina, there were a couple of big names who could not attract any buyers in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The list includes Australian star Steve Smith. The former Delhi Capitals player had an average season in IPL 2021, but his overall experience speaks a lot about his ability.

However, no franchise took the punt. Eoin Morgan going unsold came as a shocker for cricket fans. During IPL 2021, the cricketer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the final, where the squad lost to CSK. Though the team had a terrific season, Morgan himself faced a torrid time with the bat. Other players who went unsold include Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan, and Chris Lynn.

