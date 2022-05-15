IPL 2022, CSK v GT: Chennai Bat, Make Four Changes Against Gujarat; Rayudu Dropped

Chennai Superkings have drafted as many as four new players for their second-last encounter against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. This was a big change, but mass replacements are the need of the day especially when the team has nothing to lose. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are playing the same team as they have everything at stake. A win here can consolidate their position at top of the table creating some gap with the closest competitors Lucknow Supergiants who will later play Rajasthan Royals. Hardik Pandya led side has qualified for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 N Jagadeesan, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Mitchell Santner, 7 MS Dhoni (capt. & wk), 8 Matheesh Pathirana, 9 Simarjeet Singh, 10 Prashant Solanki, 11 Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Matthew Wade, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Sai Kishore, 11 Yash Dayal.

Hardik Pandya: “We would have batted first too. There are two options. We can come in tpday and let things drift away and the second thing is we can show we can play like a number one team, show our character no mater what the pitch or the heat is like. Same team for us."

MS Dhoni: “We will bat first. It’s very hot. The wickets have been used quite a bit so it will slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game. Theekshana the way he has come in and contributed. Conway at the top order have been positives. We have a lot of changes. Robbie, Rayudu, Bravo, Theekshana are missing. Jaggi, Solanki, Santner, Matheesha are playing."

Under the brilliant leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT rose above expectations to book their play-offs berth with two matches in hand. GT are currently at the top of the table with 18 points from 12 games and a win on Sunday will more or less secure them a top-2 finish, which means they will get an extra chance of making it to the final.

Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games.

