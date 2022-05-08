IPL 2022, CSK vs DC: Devon Conway's Super Knock, Moeen Ali's Smart Spell Help Chennai Outclass Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stunned the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night with a 91-run defeat at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Riding on Devon Conway’s 49-ball 87 and a quickfire cameo from MS Dhoni (21 not out off 8), the defending champions set a mammoth 209-run target. In reply, Rishabh Pant & Co were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs. Moeen Ali was the pick of the Chennai bowlers as he returned with the figures of 3/13 in 4 overs. Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Dwayne Bravo (2/24) pocketed 2 wickets apiece.

Chennai bowlers were all over the Delhi Capitals batters during their stiff chase of 209. The batting collapse began after the early dismissal of Kona Srikar Bharat, who came in as a replacement for Prithvi Shaw. The Karnataka cricketer hammered two consecutive boundaries to Simarjeet Singh before getting caught by Moeen Ali in the second over.

DC’s trusted opener David Warner couldn’t live up to the expectation and returned to the dressing after scoring 19 runs off 12 balls. Spinner Maheesh Teekshana trapped the Aussie batter in front, reducing Delhi to 36 for 2.

After losing two wickets in quick succession, captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Mitch Marsh paired up to repair the damage. The duo added 36 runs to the third wicket before the latter was removed by Moeen Ali. Marsh tried smoking a maximum but couldn’t get the distance, ending up getting caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad near the long-on boundary.

The English all-rounder returned in his second over and took down Pant (21) and Ripal Patel (6) to complete a three-wicket haul. Ali was the most economic bowler for CSK, registering figures of 3 for 13 in 4 overs; his second-best in IPL.

After Ali caused the maximum damage, Mukhesh Choudhary returned to bowl his second spell. He removed Axar Patel (1) and Rovman Powell (3) in the same over, leaving no scope for DC to recover.

Earlier, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave CSK a flying start, stitching a 110-run stand for the first wicket.

Conway continued his aggressive approach and played some glorious shots, especially against Kuldeep Yadav, racing to his third-successive half-century in IPL 2022 in just 27 deliveries. Gaikwad also complimented the Kiwi batter well from the other end as Chennai reached the three-figure mark in 10 overs.

Anrich Nortje then dismissed Ruturaj (41 off 33) to break the century opening stand and give some respite to Delhi. Shivam Dube, who came to bat next, wasn’t able to find his timing and played a few dot deliveries, which slowed down CSK’s run rate a little.

With only four overs to go, Conway tried to up the ante but he couldn’t find the timing and edged the ball for Rishabh Pant behind the wickets. The wicket brought Ambati Rayudu to the crease and he struggled for the most part of his innings. Rayudu’s struggle also put pressure on Shivam Dube, who tried to hit a Mitchell Marsh delivery for a six but found Warner at the boundary line.

Skipper Dhoni walked in to bat with 17 balls to go and hit Marsh for a six and boundary to give a push to CSK innings. Moeen (9) and Uthappa (0), who came to bat after Rayudu’s (5) wicket, fell for quick succession in the last over of the innings but Dhoni’s cameo took CSK to 208.

