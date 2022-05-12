IPL 2022: CSK vs MI Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Two of the most successful teams of IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, haven’t had the best of seasons this year. While Mumbai is out of the title race, Chennai has an outside chance of making it to the playoffs, provided they win all their remaining matches. The Chennai side had mid-season captaincy change and with MS Dhoni at the helm, CSK fans are fancying their chances of a playoff qualification.

The team’s 91-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their previous match, not just handed them two crucial points but also gave a much-needed boost to their net run rate. Batting first CSK posted 208 runs on the board, banking on opener Devon Conway’s 49-all 87 that saw the southpaw hitting five maximums. In reply, Delhi was bowled out for 117 in the 18th over.

With just four points from their 11 matches, Mumbai is languishing at the bottom of the points table. Rohit Sharma & Co. will be eager to leave their recent defeat at hands of Kolkata Knight Riders behind them as they face CSK in the 59th league match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head:

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have locked horns on 35 occasions in the Indian Premier League. Out of which Mumbai has won 20 matches whereas Chennai has emerged victorious on 15 occasions. In the last five outings, however, CSK has a 3-2 lead over the Mumbai side

CSK vs MI previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, CSK defeated MI by three wickets thanks to a last-ball finish from MS Dhoni.

Last five results:

Chennai Super Kings won by 3 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs

Mumbai Indians won by four wickets

Mumbai Indians won by ten wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets

Here is the venue record of Wankhede (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 97

Matches won by the team batting first: 47

Matches won by the team batting second: 50

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Average 1st innings score: 169

