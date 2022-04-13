IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Ambati Rayudu's Magnificent Leap to Pull off a Brilliant Catch; Watch Video

It was a night of specials for Chennai Super Kings as the team registered its first win in Indian Premier League 2022 defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) and Shivam Dube (95 not out) played specials knocks to propel CSK’s total to a mammoth 216 runs. The batting brilliance was backed by a special on-field effort from Ambati Rayudu who pulled off a stunning catch to further derail RCB’s run chase.

It happened on the fourth delivery of the 16th over of Bangalore’s innings as Ravindra Jadeja delivered a short of a good length ball to Akash Deep. He committed to the delivery early and ended up showing the full face of the bat. The ball went up in the air through the short cover area where a 36-year-old Rayudu dove full stretch to his right pulling off a complete stunner.

While Dinesh Karthik’s fireworks gave some hope to the Bangalore team, Chennai Super Kings managed to keep the nerves in control and claimed its first two points of the season. Karthik scored 34 off 14 before being dismissed by Dwayne Bravo in the 18th over.

Earlier in the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed played yet another impressive knockfor RCB and stitched a crucial 60 run partnership with Suyash Prabhudessai for the fifth wicket. Playing his first match in IPL, Prabhudessai scored 34 off just 18 balls whereas Ahmed scored a 27-ball 41. Royal Challengers Bangalore finished its innings with 193 runs suffering the second feat of the season.

Maheesh Theekshana picked four wickets for Chennai followed by Jadeja who claimed three in his first win as captain. The opening points place the Chennai team at number 9 on the points table with Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom.

Chennai Super Kings will next play the Gujarat Titans on April 17 and will look to continue the winning momentum.

