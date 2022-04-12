IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Dream11 Team Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to make it four in a row when they face defending champion Chennai Super Kings. The two teams will have a go at each other for the first time in IPL 2022 on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a dismal start to the tournament as they lost their opening game to Punjab Kings. However, the team was quick to make amends. They have found the winning rhythm and won their next three games against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians. The team is fourth in the points table with six points to their name. They have made batting their strength. RCB has scored 150+ scores in three out of four matches.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are looking miserable this season. The champions lost all four games and sit at the bottom.

Chennai needs to come up with much better performances with the bat. It is high time for players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu to find their lost rhythm.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fixture in India.

CSK vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs RCB Match Details

The CSK vs RCB match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12, at 07:30 PM IST.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Chris Jordan

CSK vs RCB Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed

