IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Chennai Super Kings need to break the shackles on Tuesday as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Yellow Army has consistently failed in producing a good all-around performance in IPL 2022 so far. They kickstarted their journey with a defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The team followed it up with losses against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Though the bowlers are also looking out of form, it is the batting unit that has disappointed CSK the most.

Apart from Shivam Dube, no CSK batter has shown consistency in the T20 Championship. The heroes of the last season, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja are yet to work their charm.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are enjoying an outstanding run under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. There has been no looking back for the team after losing its first against Punjab Kings. They have registered victory in three off four games to be in the top four.

Dinesh Karthik has emerged as the best batter for the team while Akash Deep has also been a revelation as the third seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

When will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The 22nd IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on April 12, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

Probable playing XI :

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings:

Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here