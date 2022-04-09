IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report and Venue Record of DY Patil Stadium- Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings will look to avoid their fourth straight defeat of the season when they play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL game. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will come into this game after losing their previous game to Punjab Kings by 54 runs.

Liam Livingstone hammered a quickfire 60 as Punjab Kings posted a respectable total of 180 runs. In response, Chennai managed just 126 runs. Prior to this, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening two games.

SunRisers Hyderabad have also suffered back-to-back losses in their opening games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants and will look to open their record on Saturday by winning this fixture.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head:

Chennai and Hyderabad have played 16 IPL games. Chennai has been the dominant force in these games, winning 12 games, while Hyderabad have won four contests. The two teams have met once in Champions League Twenty20 and Chennai won that encounter by 12 runs.

Chennai have won their last three games against Hyderabad on a trot.

CSK vs SRH last five results:

Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings won by seven wickets.

Chennai Super Kings won by 20 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven runs.

Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets.

DY Patil Stadium venue records:

Highest total scored at this ground: 190/7 by Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) against Pune Warriors

Lowest total recorded at this venue: 82/10 by Deccan Chargers against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Doug Bollinger holds the record for best bowling figure here: 4/13 (For Chennai Super Kings against Deccan Chargers).

Bollinger has picked the most number of wickets at this ground: 8

Robin Uthappa is the leading run-getter at this venue: 226 (While playing for Mumbai Indians).

