IPL 2022: Dale Steyn is not Egoistic, Umran Malik Will Get to Learn a Lot - Munaf Patel

Former India pacer Munaf Patel feels it is a golden period for emerging Umran Malik and he should take complete advantage of having Dale Steyn by his side in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. Umran is making waves across the cricketing community with his fierce bowling and raw pace. The Jammu and Kashmir bowler is consistently clocking 150 kmph in the IPL matches this season. With a good mix of short balls and yorkers, Umran has so far claimed 15 wickets in 8 matches this season.

Munaf, who was a vital cog in MS Dhoni’s armoury during the 2011 World Cup triumph, said that Umran has a great opportunity to learn from Steyn who has no ego to pass on the knowledge.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Dale Steyn is with him right now, so he will get to learn a lot. That will make a huge difference. Steyn is a genuine man, he is not egoistic. And he used to bowl 145 himself. Whatever he can pick up from Steyn, he should. And because he is from a small place, he is like a blank paper, you can write what you want on it. He will do as Steyn says," Munaf told Indian Express.

“At that age, you do not know anything. You are from a small place, and not that mature, so you feel like you should learn from this person and that person and so on. The fact that he will be with Steyn for a few months now is a golden period for him. Jitna unsey lapet sakein, lapet lein (Whatever he can soak in, he should). This is the age to learn as well as bowl. I don’t think there will be a better opportunity for him in life than this." he added.

Advertisement

The veteran India pacer further highlighted the challenges Umran will face in the iNdian conditions and said he has to just focus on his line and length.

“If he can focus more on line and length, like Steyn had, then no one can stop him, and the rest is then down to his fitness. You will have to sacrifice some pace. Firstly you have to bowl in our conditions, which are not ideal for fast bowling. You either have to make it reverse or bowl with the new ball, that’s it. Most of the work is done by the spinners," he added.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Needs to go Back to Being the Free-flowing Person That he Was: Yuvraj Singh

Several former cricketers have backed Umran to board the flight to Australia later this year for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

However, Munaf feels that the 22-year-old pace will get a chance in the Test team but he has to be consistent with the ball as India have serious competition in the fast bowling department.

Advertisement

“The way he is going, he will travel to the next Test venue (with the Indian team). But there is so much competition in Indian cricket that once you get sidelined, it takes time to make a comeback. We have so many fast bowlers. So it is not like that they will keep playing you if you do not do well," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here