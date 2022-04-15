IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Jumps Off His Seat After Umran Malik Cleans up Shreyas Iyer With a Lethal Yorker - WATCH

A coach is always when his ward performs well in a crucial game. Something similar was on display during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 24 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Former pacer and SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn couldn’t control his excitement when fast bowler Umran Malik cleaned up opposition captain Shreyas Iyer with a cracking yorker.

The incident happened during the final delivery of the 10th over. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer moved across and made room to play the shot through the offside. Umran, who has already grabbed the limelight due to his sheer pace, tracked Iyer’s movement and bowled a deadly yorker that went directly into the stumps like a tracer bullet.

The KKR skipper had hardly sighted the ball and by the time he could understand what happened, he was dismissed by the young Kashmiri bowler.

Meanwhile, Steyn jumped off his seat in the dugout and patted the back of his colleague Muttiah Muralitharan out of excitement. The commentators were moved to see the SRH bowling coach getting excited over the success of Umran Malik

Check out the video

Umran didn’t just stop there but went on to scalp another wicket to put SRH in a comfortable spot. In the 13th over, he got the better of wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson who was caught by T Natarajan for run-a-ball 7. The right-arm quick bowled the second-most economical spell after Marco Jasen, registering the figures of 2 for 27 in four overs.

Earlier, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl against KKR at the Brabourne Stadium. They made one change to the playing XI; Jagadeesha Suchith came in for all-rounder Washington Sundar.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. The team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side. Sundar ain’t playing today but a good opportunity for Suchith," said SRH captain Kane Williamson at the toss.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have named Australia opener Aaron Finch in the final XI along with Aman Khan while wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson is back in the line-up.

