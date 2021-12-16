IPL 2022: Dale Steyn To Join Sunrisers Hyderabad as Bowling Coach; Tom Moody Back as Head Coach-Report

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will reportedly join Sunrisers Hyderabad as the bowling coach with Tom Moody also back as head coach. The duo of Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin has stepped down after a less-than-ordinary performance in the recently concluded IPL 2021. Steyn, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this year itself, had represented the Hyderabad franchise when it was known as the Deccan Chargers. The negotiations are said to be on. Meanwhile, Tom Moody is set to be reappointed as the team’s head coach. He led them to the title in 2016. The franchise had a disappointing season finishing at the bottom in team standings, and wants to bring back the old methods of Moody who led them to the title. Interestingly it was David Warner who spearheaded the team that season who happens to be in the crossroads.

The franchise needs personnel after mentor VVS Laxman also quit and took up the position of new NCA Chief. “Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95, the South African will be working alongside Tom Moody, who is going to take over as the head coach of the franchise. Steyn, who played 125 ODIs (196 wickets) and 47 T20Is (64 wickets), has represented Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and has returned 97 wickets in the league. He did not respond to a message but an IPL official, in the knowledge of the developments, confirmed negotiations. It is also likely that Hemang Badani, a former India and Tamil Nadu all-rounder, will join the coaching staff of the Hyderabad team," Cricbuzz reported.

The 2022 edition of IPL will be a ten-team affair with two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad being added to eight existing ones. It will be preceded by a mega auction which will take place in late December or early January.

