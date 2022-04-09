IPL 2022: Daniel Sams Dropped, RCB Include Glenn Maxwell As Mumbai Indians Bat

With IPL on the line, Mumbai Indians will have to bat first and post an imposing total against a rampaging Royal Challengers Bengaluru after lost the toss. Faf du Plessis also confirmed that Australia’s Glenn Maxwell will be reappearing for the first time this season. The South African will look to continue the winning run against Mumbai who are struggling to eke out a win.

“We wanted to bowl first too, trend and nature of the pitch. It gets better as the game goes on. We know we have to play good cricket to win, whether we bat first or bowl first doesn’t matter. We need to apply ourselves more than before. All games you play are big games. You want to get some momentum with a win, we’ve been looking for it for three games. (Suryakumar) He’s a quality player. Strengthens are batting with him coming back. We look forward to the same not only from him but everyone else. Left out Tymal Mills, Unadkat comes in. Daniel Sams is out too.," said Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile this is what Faf said: “It’s our first game here so not sure what it will do. Stadiums are putting grass initially to protect surfaces. Hopefully there’s dew later. For me the pleasing thing was that we managed to get across in games that have had pressure. Maxwell is back, been really good for RCB. Replaces Rutherford. Will slot into the No. 4 position, that middle period he is very good player of spin. DK is going really well, it’s the role and clarity that we’ve given DK that will give him some consistency."

Mumbai Indians: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Ramandeep Singh, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Basil Thampi, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 David Willey, 6 Shahbaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Wanindu Hasaranga, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Akash Deep.

