IPL 2022: David Warner Breaks Into 'Pushpa' Dance While Fielding | WATCH

David Warner made quite a name for himself with signature Allu Arjun moves from ‘Pushpa.’ Now as he fielded in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders for Delhi Capitals, fans from the stands asked for those moves which made him millions of followers on Instagram. Warner being Warner, reacted very well and obliged as you can see in the video.

Delhi Capitals David Warner is a star with the bat and he continues to lit up IPL, slamming yet another 50. This was Australian’s 55th fifty which makes him a topper in this aspect. Yes, he has the highest number of the fifties in IPL history, dwarfing the second-best Virat Kohli who has 47 to his name. Warner, who was axed from Sunrisers Hyderabad, came out attacking against KKR as he raced to a fifty in just 35 balls as he smashed Andre Russell for a six.

Warner (61 off 45 balls) and Shaw (51 off 29 balls) were facing one of the most lethal pace attacks of this edition but to their advantage, it was perhaps the best batting track.

Meanwhile Shaw admitted that he loved watching Warner batting from the other end as the veteran Aussie batter was striking the ball well.

“I love watching him bat from the other end (Warner). He was striking it really well. I think their plan was to bowl the slower ones where there was the longer boundary, and I think our execution was really well - striking the ball along the ground at the long boundary, and taking it on at the other end," he added.

