IPL 2022: David Warner Shares Heartfelt Note on Insta, Says 'Will Miss Breakfast With Kane Williamson'

Australia’s David Warner was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad for a long time where he shared the dressing room with a lot of big-name cricketers. Among them was Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, whom he passed on his captaincy after he was removed from the position. Not only was Warner removed, but he was also dropped from the playing eleven. Meanwhile, the Australian is all set to start the IPL with a new team—Delhi Capitals when the IPL resumes in 2022. Prior to that, Warner has shared a heartfelt note for Williamson on Instagram.

“Going to miss my breakfast time with the Williamson’s and I will miss playing cricket with you brother!!"

He wrote on Instagram with a picture where the duo can be seen enjoying a breakfast together.

David Warner’s journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2009 when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). After more than a decade’s gap, the left-hand batter is set to return to the camp from where he started off. On Saturday, the DC bought Warner for a handsome amount of Rs 6.25 crore, adding more firepower to its top order.

Warner was extremely elated on his return to Delhi. He took to his Instagram account sharing a picture of his century celebration in the old Delhi jersey. He stated that he is ‘pumped’ to meet his new teammates.

“Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new teammates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of @delhicapitals I will need some recommendations for some new reels also," wrote Warner.

The franchise owners were equally excited to have Warner onboard. Co-owner Parth Jindal said the dynamic presence in the team will amplify their batting prowess.

