IPL 2022: David Warner's Distraught Daughter Catches Eye As Father Gets Dismissed | WATCH

Australia opener David Warner is in his peak years and it was proved yet again as Delhi Capitals took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 27 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. DC opener Warner helped the team get off to a perfect start as he and Prithvi Shaw shared a superb stand of exactly fifty runs in the first four overs. Warner himself fired his way to 66 runs in 38 balls which had four fours and five sixes. It was turning out to be a game-changing knock before he was trapped LBW off Wanindu Hasaranga.

Although he was trying to play the switch hit, he never connected. This triggered massive celebrations in RCB camp with Kohli screaming his heart out in front of the Australian cricketer. Meanwhile, in complete contrast, his daughter was distraught seeing his father dismissed. The cameras flashed on her where he she was seen sulking. Meanwhile, her friends kept consoling her. You can watch the video below:

Warner is going great guns since he arrived from Pakistan. He started off the tournament up and running against Kolkata Knight Riders where he scored a solid 61. All eyes will be on the batter especially the way he was treated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was first dropped from the captaincy and then dropped the side as well.

Attacking half-centuries by seasoned batters Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a challenging 189/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 27 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Karthik launched a ferocious counter-attack and shared a 97-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) for the unfinished sixth wicket partnership after Maxwell had rescued RCB from a precarious 40/3 after they were asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant after winning the toss.

Karthik blasted an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls (4×5, 6×5), reminding of a similar counter-attacking innings by the Tamil Nadu batter 10 days back that helped his team beat Rajasthan Royals at the same Wankhede Stadium. The last three overs on Saturday produced 69 runs for RCB that gave their total a lot of respectability.

