IPL 2022: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Smashes Colossal Sixes in Nets, Youngsters Left Awestricken - WATCH

Over the last few years, Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged as one of the stronger teams at the Indian Premier League (IPL). They made it to the playoffs in last three seasons and even competed in the finals in 2020, against Mumbai Indians. However, their maiden title win is still awaited.

With the new season about to begin, the Rishabh Pant-led side is looking to start afresh. The players have begun sweating it out in the nets under the watchful eyes of coach Rick Ponting. Meanwhile, the captain looked on song during a training session in Mumbai.

Pant was seen hammering some colossal sixes in the nets on Sunday. While he was making the bowlers toil, team’s youngsters including Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were watching in awe in the background.

The franchises shared the video of Pant’s batting practice on social media. “Dilli ko karaar aaya," the caption of the video read.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against 5-time champions Mumbai Indians at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on March 27. The team will be confident to start the season with some new faces in the side.

They won’t be having the services of Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who were the top-performers of the team last year. However, in the mega auctions, they have got several dynamic players on board who could help the team complete their search of maiden title.

