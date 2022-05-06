IPL 2022 DC v SRH Talking Points: Umran's Fastest Delivery, Pooran's Fifty Fall Short Against Warner-Powell Show

Delhi Capitals on Thursday showcased a classic game of T20 cricket at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was a must-win game for Rishabh Pant & Co and they left no stone unturned to keep their playoff chances alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl and his decision was proven wrong by the Delhi bowlers. However, it was the former SRH captain David Warner who took the field against the orange army to settle an old score. Not only he scored the fourth fifty of this season but also featured in an unbeaten 122-run stand with Rovman Powell (67) to help DC post a colossal total of 203 runs. The opener returned unbeaten on 92 off 58 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and 3 sixes.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In reply, the Sunrisers were restricted to 186 for 6, succumbing to a 21-run defeat against Delhi Capitals. Also, they slipped to the sixth position on the points table after three continuous defeats.

As DC defeated SRH comprehensively, let’s have a look at the talking points of the game:

Warner’s assault on the Sunrisers: A year after parting ways with the SRH, Warner returned against them in the DC jersey and played one of the promising knocks of his IPL career. He carried his bat and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. On Thursday, he set the record for most half-centuries in T20 cricket as he scored his 89th fifty playing for Delhi Capitals, surpassing West Indian legend Chris Gayle, with whom he was tied on 88 half-centuries prior to this encounter. Also, it was his 54th half-century in IPL history.

Powell’s powerful strike: The Caribbean all-rounder played a rollicking knock, lighting up the face-off at the Brabourne Stadium. He began his IPL 2022 journey with a duck and gained momentum a bit late. But on Thursday, he seemed to have found his mojo back. With the help of six maximums and 3 boundaries, he scored his first fifty this season and returned unbeaten after scoring 67 off 5 deliveries.

Umran Malik’s lightning bolt: The speedster from Jammu may not have bagged a wicket but set a new IPL record on Friday against the Delhi Capitals. He clocked 157 kmph which was the fastest delivery of this season. The 22-year-old achieved the feat on the fourth ball of the 20th over, which was hammered for four by Rovman Powell. Umran eventually finished his bowling spell with expansive figures of 4-0-52-0.

Khaleel Ahmed is making some noise: The left-arm quick is working hard to produce impactful performance in IPL 2022. Thursday was one such occasion when he impressed with his brilliant spell. He was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3 for 30 in four overs. Khaleel sparked the collapse of the SRH batting line-up by removing Abhishek Sharma in his first over and then got the better of Aiden Markram and Sean Abbott.

Advertisement

Unlucky Pooran: Nicholas Pooran scored the second consecutive half-century in the tournament but his innings went in vain. He featured in a 60-run stand with Markram and tried to keep his team on course in the chase. But once the South African batter was dismissed, things began to go out of proportion for the Sunrisers. He ended up scoring 62 off 34 including 6 sixes and 2 boundaries.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here