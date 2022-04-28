IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Head to Head Record And Other Key Stats

After an impressive start to their IPL campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have run out of luck. The team is struggling having tasted defeat in their last four outings and languishing at the bottom half of the points table. In their last outing against Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans, KKR bowlers did well to restrict the opposition to a total of 156/9 in 20 overs. However, the KKR batters failed to carry the momentum in the match. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are in desperate need of a victory and will be hoping to topple the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on the other hand will look to leave the disappointing loss against Rajasthan Royals past themselves. In reply to Rajasthan’s staggering 222 run total, Delhi almost chased the biggest total of the season. The Delhi team needed 36 off the last over and the way Rovman Powell played the first three deliveries, the target appeared to be in reach. However, the no-ball controversy and on-field drama that followed appeared to have shifted the momentum and Delhi eventually faced a 15-run defeat

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

While Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals may have triumphed over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last encounter, KKR holds an advantage in the head-to-head contests between the two teams. In 31 meetings between the two sides, KKR has won on 16 occasions, while a lone match ended in a no result. Even in the last five meetings, KKR leads 3-2 over the Delhi Capitals.

DC vs KKR previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, DC defeated KKR by 44 runs at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Last five results

Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by three wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by three wickets.

Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 59 runs

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (T20)

IPL matches played at the venue: 89

Matches won by the team batting first: 44

Matches won by the team batting second: 45

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Average 1st innings score: 154

