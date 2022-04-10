IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: 'I Love Watching David Warner Bat From The Other End' - Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw heaped huge praise on his opening partner David Warner after the duo shared a crucial 93-run stand against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Shaw and Warner counter-attacked KKR’s bowlers right from the start to put pressure on them. It was a good batting surface and the outfield was also lightning fast as the DC opening duo took full advantage of the conditions. Shaw played the role of an aggressor during the partnership with Warner.

Shaw was happy with his team’s daunting total after being asked to bat by KKR. The fifties from the opening batters help Delhi post 215/5 in 20 overs.

“I’m fine (after the blow to the helmet). Just keeping it really simple. It was a good wicket to bat on. The Powerplay was important for us, and we made the most. It’s a good total," Shaw told broadcasters at innings break.

Warner (61 off 45 balls) and Shaw (51 off 29 balls) were facing one of the most lethal pace attacks of this edition but to their advantage, it was perhaps the best batting track.

Shaw admitted that he loved watching Warner batting from the other end as the veteran Aussie batter was striking the ball well.

“I love watching him bat from the other end (Warner). He was striking it really well. I think their plan was to bowl the slower ones where there was the longer boundary, and I think our execution was really well - striking the ball along the ground at the long boundary, and taking it on at the other end," he added.

Umesh Yadav (1/48 in 4 overs) had his first bad outing in this IPL, while Warner also launched into Pat Cummins (0/51 in 4 overs) with two boundaries over cover as 50 came in four overs.

If Shaw-Warner added 93 to set the platform, Shardul Thakur (29 not out 11 balls) and Axar Patel (22 off 14 balls) added 49 in just 3.2 overs to finish the innings in style.

