Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: In the 41st match of the Indian Premier League’s 15th season two struggling teams will lock horns tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are seeking consistency with the race for a top-four spot heating up. Both the teams are struggling with their bowling – more so KKR. Read More
David Warner’s return after 9 years was a big boost for the Delhi Capitals. The Australian batter has been in great form this season, scoring three consecutive fifties. However, he failed to fire big in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals. The onus of providing good start will be on him once again in a must-win game.
Delhi Capitals have played 7 games so far in IPL 2022 and have picked just 8 wickets in Powerplay. Surprisingly, this is the lowest amongst all teams in IPL 2022.
The Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to find the balance in the top of the order. They have tried four different combinations in their last four games and their highest opening stand this season is just 43.
Delhi Capitals will be auctioning off their special shirts worn during Thursday’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The money raised from the campaign will be donated to Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) Vijayanagar.
KKR Squad: Sam Billings(w), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to be played at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. This is the second meeting between these two teams with DC emerging victorious the first time they clashed this season.
What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 28, Thursday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
